Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $495,000. Loews Corp lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Loews Corp now owns 15,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $968,000. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Dillon acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $134,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 129,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,366.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Klesse acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.81 per share, for a total transaction of $236,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 149,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,087.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 38,758 shares of company stock worth $631,351 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OXY. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Edward Jones raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.71.

Shares of OXY opened at $15.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 1.99. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $60.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.21 and its 200-day moving average is $32.78.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.36%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 217.93%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

