SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SI-BONE Inc. is a medical device company which developed the iFuse Implant System(R) for minimally invasive surgical treatment of the sacroiliac joint dysfunction. SI-BONE Inc. is based in Santa Clara, California. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on SI-Bone in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised SI-Bone from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on SI-Bone in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised SI-Bone from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SI-Bone from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. SI-Bone has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.40.

NASDAQ SIBN opened at $15.67 on Friday. SI-Bone has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $23.10. The company has a market cap of $444.01 million, a P/E ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.60.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.11). SI-Bone had a negative return on equity of 52.52% and a negative net margin of 57.06%. On average, analysts anticipate that SI-Bone will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SI-Bone news, CFO Laura Francis sold 9,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total value of $197,535.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 141,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,897,917.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $34,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,326.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,226 shares of company stock worth $239,435 in the last quarter. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of SI-Bone by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SI-Bone by 143.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SI-Bone in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SI-Bone in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in SI-Bone by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.83% of the company’s stock.

About SI-Bone

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

