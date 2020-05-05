Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $12.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shore Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company engages in the business of banking through its two subsidiaries, The Centreville National Bank of Maryland and The Talbot Bank of Easton, Maryland. “

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut Shore Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

SHBI stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shore Bancshares has a 1-year low of $7.63 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The stock has a market cap of $126.82 million, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.82.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $14.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Shore Bancshares will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHBI. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after buying an additional 6,139 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 68,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shore Bancshares (SHBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.