Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenville First Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Greenville First Bank, N.A., a national banking association chartered under the laws of the United States. “

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SFST. ValuEngine lowered shares of Southern First Bancshares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Southern First Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 9th.

NASDAQ SFST opened at $29.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.64. Southern First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $20.89 and a 12 month high of $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.08.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 million. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 12.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southern First Bancshares will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Southern First Bancshares news, Director David G. Ellison acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.57 per share, for a total transaction of $97,710.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,694.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 1,075 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $43,967.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,532 shares in the company, valued at $3,211,958.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFST. State Street Corp boosted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 10,177 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $840,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Southern First Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Southern First Bancshares by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Southern First Bancshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southern First Bancshares (SFST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.