ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

SFBS has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS opened at $33.29 on Friday. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $40.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.74 and its 200 day moving average is $34.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.32.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 35.51% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $84.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 25.55%.

In other news, CEO W Bibb Lamar, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,808 shares in the company, valued at $2,837,088. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rex D. Mckinney acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.27 per share, with a total value of $40,905.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,753.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 141.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 42,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 25,028 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 85.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after buying an additional 51,139 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 120.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 10,901 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 97.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 42,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter worth $242,000. 49.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

