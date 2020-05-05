Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

Posted by on May 5th, 2020

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ryanair from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ryanair from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ryanair from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ryanair presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.00.

RYAAY stock opened at $57.33 on Friday. Ryanair has a 52 week low of $44.44 and a 52 week high of $96.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.28.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.78. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 18.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ryanair will post 5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Ryanair by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ryanair by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Ryanair by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

