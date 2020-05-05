Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Receives Market Perform Rating from William Blair

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by analysts at William Blair in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HON. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.25.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $135.20 on Monday. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $184.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 23,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 2,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 3,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

