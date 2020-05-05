Bunzl (LON:BNZL) PT Lowered to GBX 1,600 at Morgan Stanley

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,660 ($21.84) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 4.00% from the stock’s current price.

BNZL has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bunzl from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group downgraded Bunzl to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 2,150 ($28.28) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. HSBC cut their price target on Bunzl from GBX 2,450 ($32.23) to GBX 1,780 ($23.41) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Bunzl from GBX 2,400 ($31.57) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,790.45 ($23.55).

Get Bunzl alerts:

Shares of BNZL opened at GBX 1,666.71 ($21.92) on Tuesday. Bunzl has a 1 year low of GBX 1,242 ($16.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,354 ($30.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,602.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,914.58.

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported GBX 132.20 ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 127.70 ($1.68) by GBX 4.50 ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunzl will post 12979.4266057 EPS for the current year.

In other Bunzl news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 2,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,688 ($22.20), for a total value of £40,714.56 ($53,557.70).

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.