Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Repligen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Repligen from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Repligen from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Repligen from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Repligen currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.71.

RGEN stock opened at $113.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.02. Repligen has a 12-month low of $65.20 and a 12-month high of $123.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.96, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 13.28, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Repligen had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $69.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Repligen will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Cox sold 4,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total value of $413,468.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,136 shares in the company, valued at $662,292.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.35, for a total transaction of $39,757.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,569,129.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,701 shares of company stock worth $6,879,409. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGEN. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 27.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,348,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,088,000 after buying an additional 512,455 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,088,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the first quarter worth approximately $45,705,000. 12 West Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 1,178,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,013,000 after buying an additional 185,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 1,249.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 136,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,603,000 after buying an additional 126,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

