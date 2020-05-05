Barclays Increases Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $122.00

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price upped by Barclays from $99.00 to $122.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $130.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $141.00 to $133.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $119.71.

Get Solaredge Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $107.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Solaredge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $43.10 and a fifty-two week high of $143.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.67.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.54. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $418.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Solaredge Technologies will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Solaredge Technologies news, CEO Zvi Lando sold 28,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $2,302,827.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,905,327.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 7,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.43, for a total transaction of $630,008.19. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,269.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,971 shares of company stock valued at $10,274,743 over the last 90 days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. FMR LLC boosted its position in Solaredge Technologies by 5,730.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,000,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $190,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,236 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Solaredge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $49,001,000. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in Solaredge Technologies by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 832,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,161,000 after acquiring an additional 340,132 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Solaredge Technologies by 356.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 324,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,890,000 after acquiring an additional 253,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Solaredge Technologies by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,879,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $317,615,000 after acquiring an additional 248,034 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Solaredge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaredge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.