Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Price Target to GBX 40

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 46 ($0.61) to GBX 40 ($0.53) in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 72 ($0.95) to GBX 75 ($0.99) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 34 ($0.45) to GBX 35 ($0.46) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 50 ($0.66) to GBX 45 ($0.59) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 45 ($0.59) price objective (down previously from GBX 50 ($0.66)) on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 50.93 ($0.67).

LON LLOY opened at GBX 30.96 ($0.41) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 31.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 51.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of GBX 27.70 ($0.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 73.66 ($0.97).

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider Sarah Legg acquired 155,000 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of £62,000 ($81,557.48). Also, insider William Chalmers sold 685,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.59), for a total value of £308,414.70 ($405,702.05).

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

