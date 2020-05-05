Imperial Oil (NASDAQ:IMO) Rating Lowered to Reduce at Stifel Firstegy

Imperial Oil (NASDAQ:IMO) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Firstegy from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ IMO opened at $15.65 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.51. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $28.93.

Imperial Oil (NASDAQ:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

