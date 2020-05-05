Imperial Oil (NASDAQ:IMO) Rating Lowered to Reduce at Stifel Firstegy

Posted by on May 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Imperial Oil (NASDAQ:IMO) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Firstegy from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ IMO opened at $15.65 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.51. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $28.93.

Imperial Oil (NASDAQ:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 21,393 Shares of NCR Co.
Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 21,393 Shares of NCR Co.
Brady Corp Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund
Brady Corp Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund
Occidental Petroleum Co. Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund
Occidental Petroleum Co. Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund
SI-Bone Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
SI-Bone Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
Shiloh Industries Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research
Shiloh Industries Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research
Shore Bancshares Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research
Shore Bancshares Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report