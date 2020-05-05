Bombardier (TSE:BBD) Downgraded by Desjardins

Bombardier (TSE:BBD) was downgraded by equities researchers at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. AltaCorp Capital lowered Bombardier from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, January 19th. National Bank Financial lowered Bombardier from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Bombardier has a 12 month low of C$7.83 and a 12 month high of C$13.18.

Bombardier (TSE:BBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.55 billion.

