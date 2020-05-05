Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Price Target Increased to £120 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 9,300 ($122.34) to £120 ($157.85) in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on FLTR. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Flutter Entertainment from GBX 9,500 ($124.97) to £135 ($177.58) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from GBX 6,300 ($82.87) to GBX 6,500 ($85.50) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 8,294.55 ($109.11).

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Shares of FLTR stock opened at GBX 9,626 ($126.62) on Tuesday. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of GBX 68.63 ($0.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 9,374.92 ($123.32). The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.92. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion and a PE ratio of 53.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7,760.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8,389.07.

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

See Also: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.