Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Selecta Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which develops targeted immunotherapies and vaccines. Its product pipelineincludes gene therapy, food allergy, malaria; SEL-212, which is a therapeutic enzyme indicated for refractory gout; SEL-070, which is indicated for smoking cessation and relapse prevention; SEL-701, which is indicated for the treatment of human papillomavirus associated cancer and SEL-212 consists of SVP-Rapamycin co-administered with pegsiticase, its pegylated uricase. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.83.

NASDAQ SELB opened at $2.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.49. Selecta Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.30.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.65 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Selecta Biosciences will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SELB. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 874,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 239,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,816,000. 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

