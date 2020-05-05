Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Posted by on May 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for International Money Express’ FY2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IMXI. BidaskClub lowered shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of International Money Express from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Cowen downgraded shares of International Money Express from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of International Money Express in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of International Money Express from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.57.

Shares of IMXI opened at $9.53 on Friday. International Money Express has a twelve month low of $6.46 and a twelve month high of $16.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). International Money Express had a return on equity of 65.17% and a net margin of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $83.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.75 million. On average, analysts predict that International Money Express will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMXI. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in International Money Express by 513.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in International Money Express during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in International Money Express during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in International Money Express by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in International Money Express by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Analyst Recommendations for International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 21,393 Shares of NCR Co.
Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 21,393 Shares of NCR Co.
Brady Corp Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund
Brady Corp Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund
Occidental Petroleum Co. Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund
Occidental Petroleum Co. Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund
SI-Bone Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
SI-Bone Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
Shiloh Industries Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research
Shiloh Industries Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research
Shore Bancshares Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research
Shore Bancshares Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report