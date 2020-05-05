Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI)

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for International Money Express’ FY2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IMXI. BidaskClub lowered shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of International Money Express from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Cowen downgraded shares of International Money Express from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of International Money Express in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of International Money Express from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.57.

Get International Money Express alerts:

Shares of IMXI opened at $9.53 on Friday. International Money Express has a twelve month low of $6.46 and a twelve month high of $16.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). International Money Express had a return on equity of 65.17% and a net margin of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $83.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.75 million. On average, analysts predict that International Money Express will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMXI. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in International Money Express by 513.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in International Money Express during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in International Money Express during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in International Money Express by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in International Money Express by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.