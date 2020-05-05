Meggitt (LON:MGGT) Price Target Lowered to GBX 240 at Credit Suisse Group

Meggitt (LON:MGGT) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 270 ($3.55) to GBX 240 ($3.16) in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 8.92% from the company’s previous close.

MGGT has been the subject of several other research reports. Societe Generale cut shares of Meggitt to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 610 ($8.02) to GBX 205 ($2.70) in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Meggitt from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 305 ($4.01) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Meggitt from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 295 ($3.88) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 241 ($3.17) price objective (down from GBX 379 ($4.99)) on shares of Meggitt in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Meggitt from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 315 ($4.14) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meggitt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 382.83 ($5.04).

Get Meggitt alerts:

Meggitt stock opened at GBX 263.50 ($3.47) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 274.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 542.87. Meggitt has a 1-year low of GBX 196.15 ($2.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 701.80 ($9.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32.

In other news, insider Marina Thomas sold 2,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 307 ($4.04), for a total value of £7,908.32 ($10,402.95). Also, insider Guy Berruyer acquired 25,000 shares of Meggitt stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 251 ($3.30) per share, for a total transaction of £62,750 ($82,544.07). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 36,555 shares of company stock worth $11,821,960.

Meggitt Company Profile

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Meggitt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meggitt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.