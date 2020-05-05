Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of 58.com worth $16,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of 58.com by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 7,463,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $483,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189,722 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of 58.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,289,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of 58.com by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,435,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $157,674,000 after purchasing an additional 769,734 shares during the period. Global Thematic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of 58.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,331,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of 58.com by 735.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,014,000 after purchasing an additional 469,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WUBA. ValuEngine cut shares of 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of 58.com from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of 58.com from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, CICC Research cut shares of 58.com from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. 58.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.07.

Shares of WUBA stock opened at $51.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.34. 58.com Inc has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $70.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.81.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.85. The firm had revenue of $595.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.71 million. 58.com had a net margin of 53.25% and a return on equity of 30.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that 58.com Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

58.com Company Profile

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

