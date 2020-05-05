Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $17 Million Stock Position in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 693,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 40,695 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.43% of HollyFrontier worth $17,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HFC. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 652.5% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 85.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research raised HollyFrontier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. HollyFrontier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.80.

In other HollyFrontier news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.54 per share, for a total transaction of $215,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,979.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HFC opened at $32.53 on Tuesday. HollyFrontier Corp has a 1 year low of $18.48 and a 1 year high of $58.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.83.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Corp will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

