Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,216 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Robert Half International worth $17,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Robert Half International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Robert Half International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Robert Half International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 21,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in Robert Half International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RHI. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. CL King dropped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

NYSE RHI opened at $44.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.58. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.38 and a fifty-two week high of $63.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.31.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

