Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 663.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,734,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,507,661 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 1.32% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $18,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 24,418 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,249,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 43.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 647,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,362,000 after acquiring an additional 378,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

PEB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Capital One Financial downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.05.

NYSE:PEB opened at $10.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $33.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (?REIT?) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

Further Reading: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.