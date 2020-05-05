Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) COO Lawrence J. Diamond Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) COO Lawrence J. Diamond sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.79, for a total transaction of $233,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,365,659.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ARE opened at $149.58 on Tuesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $109.22 and a fifty-two week high of $175.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.42 and a 200-day moving average of $156.31.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($1.62). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $439.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.20%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 22,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,350,000 after purchasing an additional 12,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 30.9% in the first quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

