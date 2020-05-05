Raymond James & Associates Sells 29,844 Shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 650,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,844 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $3,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after purchasing an additional 653,996 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,809,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 113.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $6.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.46.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $51.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.45 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 10.87% and a negative net margin of 142.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

In other ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH news, CFO Serena Wolfe bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $122,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Finkelstein bought 100,000 shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.12 per share, with a total value of $612,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,060,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.07.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

