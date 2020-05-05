Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258,039 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.43% of Lear worth $20,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lear by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Lear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

LEA opened at $90.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.62. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $63.20 and a 12 month high of $144.17.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LEA. Evercore ISI downgraded Lear from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Lear from $136.00 to $134.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark began coverage on Lear in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Lear in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lear has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.80.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

