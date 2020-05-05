Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258,039 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.43% of Lear worth $20,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lear by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Lear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.
LEA opened at $90.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.62. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $63.20 and a 12 month high of $144.17.
About Lear
Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.
