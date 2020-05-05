Green Thumb Industries Inc (CNSX:GTII) Insider Pete Albert Kadens Sells 40,000 Shares

Green Thumb Industries Inc (CNSX:GTII) insider Pete Albert Kadens sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $402,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,185.

Pete Albert Kadens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 1st, Pete Albert Kadens sold 243,700 shares of Green Thumb Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $2,437,000.00.

On Monday, April 27th, Pete Albert Kadens sold 25,000 shares of Green Thumb Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $260,250.00.

On Thursday, April 23rd, Pete Albert Kadens sold 65,000 shares of Green Thumb Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $612,300.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Pete Albert Kadens sold 19,900 shares of Green Thumb Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total value of $163,379.00.

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile

Green Thumb Industries, a multi-state cannabis cultivator, processor and dispensary operator, is dedicated to providing access to safe and effective cannabis nationwide while giving back to the communities in which they serve. As a vertically integrated company, GTI manufactures and sells a suite of branded cannabis products including flower, concentrates, edibles, and topicals.

