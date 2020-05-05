Zacks: Analysts Expect Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Analysts expect Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to post $1.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.40 billion and the highest is $1.94 billion. Owens Corning posted sales of $1.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full year sales of $6.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.93 billion to $7.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $7.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OC shares. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Owens Corning from $75.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Owens Corning from $61.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Owens Corning from $66.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.59.

Shares of OC opened at $40.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.48. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $68.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

In other news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.90 per share, for a total transaction of $234,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 51,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,076.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,410,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $287,216,000 after purchasing an additional 192,317 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,958,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,625,000 after purchasing an additional 539,295 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491,814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,267,000 after purchasing an additional 130,700 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 470.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,068,000 after purchasing an additional 69,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

