Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 54,732 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,732 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $5,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 175.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 96.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 948.5% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. 4.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on TAK. Zacks Investment Research raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Takeda Pharmaceutical from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Takeda Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

TAK opened at $17.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.63 billion, a PE ratio of 68.31 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $20.92.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 2.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

