QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) Insider Steven C. Bloom Sells 7,767 Shares

Posted by on May 5th, 2020

QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) insider Steven C. Bloom sold 7,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total value of $498,796.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,288.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of QTS stock opened at $64.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.55 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.01 and a 200 day moving average of $55.53. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $42.64 and a 1 year high of $68.80.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $126.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.73 million. QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.48%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. CSFB increased their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. QTS Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.15.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $102,653,000. PGGM Investments grew its position in QTS Realty Trust by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,585,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,968,000 after purchasing an additional 829,203 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $37,453,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $29,504,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $25,310,000.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS)

