QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) Insider Steven C. Bloom Sells 7,767 Shares

QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) insider Steven C. Bloom sold 7,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total value of $498,796.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,288.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of QTS stock opened at $64.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.55 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.01 and a 200 day moving average of $55.53. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $42.64 and a 1 year high of $68.80.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $126.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.73 million. QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.48%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. CSFB increased their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. QTS Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.15.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $102,653,000. PGGM Investments grew its position in QTS Realty Trust by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,585,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,968,000 after purchasing an additional 829,203 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $37,453,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $29,504,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $25,310,000.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.