Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 106,199 Shares of Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 926,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,199 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.22% of Fate Therapeutics worth $20,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1,133.3% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on FATE. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.35.

NASDAQ FATE opened at $28.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.85 and a 200-day moving average of $22.18. The company has a quick ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 8.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Fate Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $12.59 and a 1-year high of $32.39.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 919.00% and a negative return on equity of 49.94%. The company’s revenue was up 68.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics Inc will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Fate Therapeutics Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.