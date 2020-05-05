Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 862,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,536 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.42% of BorgWarner worth $21,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in BorgWarner by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in BorgWarner by 3.1% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 450,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,990,000 after buying an additional 13,592 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in BorgWarner by 3.4% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 22,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in BorgWarner by 16.2% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 32,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biechele Royce Advisors increased its position in BorgWarner by 60.7% during the first quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 256,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,255,000 after buying an additional 96,938 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America upgraded BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut BorgWarner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.67.

BWA opened at $27.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.30. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $46.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.68.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to reacquire up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

