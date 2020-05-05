Insider Buying: Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) CEO Buys 1,500 Shares of Stock

Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) CEO Lawrence Wexler bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.29 per share, for a total transaction of $34,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,220,671.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Turning Point Brands stock opened at $23.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.96. The company has a market capitalization of $457.61 million, a PE ratio of 45.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Turning Point Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $57.06.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $90.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.70 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 39.28% and a net margin of 2.91%. Turning Point Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands Inc will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This is an increase from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 10.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,829,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. 44.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Turning Point Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Turning Point Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.

