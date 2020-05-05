UBS Group AG Takes Position in Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA)

Posted by on May 5th, 2020

UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the fourth quarter worth $427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

CABA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Cabaletta Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabaletta Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.42.

NASDAQ:CABA opened at $6.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.07. Cabaletta Bio has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $19.63. The company has a market capitalization of $126.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.32. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

Cabaletta Bio, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells that produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA)

