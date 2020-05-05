Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK) Senior Officer Lili Mance Sells 9,700 Shares of Stock

Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK) Senior Officer Lili Mance sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.50, for a total transaction of C$33,950.00.

Lili Mance also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 7th, Lili Mance sold 30,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.91, for a total transaction of C$87,240.00.

Osisko Mining Inc has a 12 month low of C$1.67 and a 12 month high of C$4.19. The company has a quick ratio of 7.68, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.19.

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.01. Analysts forecast that Osisko Mining Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

OSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Osisko Mining from C$5.50 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Osisko Mining from C$5.25 to C$6.25 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on Osisko Mining from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.46.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,400 hectares located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau, Québec.

