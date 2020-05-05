Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 22,010 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 579,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 22,010 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.34% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $19,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $588,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 318,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,419,000 after buying an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,936,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 147,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,301,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.21.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $37.85 on Tuesday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $27.03 and a 1-year high of $40.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.97.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Jerry Moyes sold 290,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $8,630,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,183.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $3,521,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 444,759 shares of company stock valued at $14,173,747 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

