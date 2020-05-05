Serena Wolfe Buys 20,000 Shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) Stock

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) CFO Serena Wolfe bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.12 per share, with a total value of $122,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock opened at $6.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.10. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $51.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.45 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 142.51% and a positive return on equity of 10.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

NLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America raised shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.07.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Willingdon Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 4,583.3% in the 1st quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 2,280.0% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

