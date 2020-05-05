Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 174,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Beigene were worth $21,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its stake in shares of Beigene by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beigene by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beigene by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beigene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,144,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Beigene by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 26,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGNE stock opened at $137.50 on Tuesday. Beigene Ltd has a 1-year low of $113.01 and a 1-year high of $210.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.30.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($6.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.53) by ($1.86). Beigene had a negative return on equity of 69.41% and a negative net margin of 221.53%. The business had revenue of $56.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($4.52) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Beigene Ltd will post -19.16 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BGNE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Beigene from $210.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Macquarie upgraded shares of Beigene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Beigene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.33.

In other Beigene news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.14, for a total value of $785,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,395,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,141,441.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.30, for a total value of $243,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 291,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,337,554.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,150 over the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

