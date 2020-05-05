GSI Technology (GSIT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSIT opened at $7.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $170.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.28 and a beta of 1.03. GSI Technology has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.33.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded GSI Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of GSI Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

In other GSI Technology news, VP Didier Lasserre sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $30,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Bor-Tay Wu sold 29,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $242,983.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 912,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,391,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,802 shares of company stock valued at $369,074. Corporate insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets memory products primarily for the networking and telecommunications markets in the United States, China, Singapore, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers synchronous static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as BurstRAMs for microprocessor cache applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of moderate performance networking applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products that are double data rate and quad data rate synchronous SRAMs; and radiation-hardened SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

