GSI Technology (GSIT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:GSIT opened at $7.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $170.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.28 and a beta of 1.03. GSI Technology has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.33.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded GSI Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of GSI Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.
About GSI Technology
GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets memory products primarily for the networking and telecommunications markets in the United States, China, Singapore, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers synchronous static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as BurstRAMs for microprocessor cache applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of moderate performance networking applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products that are double data rate and quad data rate synchronous SRAMs; and radiation-hardened SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.
