Cwm LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 216.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 303.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $53.45 on Tuesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $42.34 and a 52 week high of $77.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.87 and a 200 day moving average of $68.20.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

