William Blair Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Dunkin Brands Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 30th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $3.23 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.45.

Get Dunkin Brands Group alerts:

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $323.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $78.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Cfra dropped their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dunkin Brands Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

Shares of DNKN stock opened at $62.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.79. Dunkin Brands Group has a 12 month low of $38.51 and a 12 month high of $84.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 178,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,500,000 after buying an additional 87,695 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 162,046 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,605,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 769,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,879,000 after buying an additional 166,429 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,638,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $458,710,000 after buying an additional 211,598 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Dunkin Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunkin Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.