Cwm LLC Acquires 754 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 56.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,827,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $974,761,000 after acquiring an additional 50,532 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,898,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,845,000 after acquiring an additional 77,600 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,364,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,566,000 after acquiring an additional 464,369 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,611,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,171,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,616,000 after acquiring an additional 349,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RSG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Republic Services from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Republic Services from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Republic Services from $108.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Republic Services from $102.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.64.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $77.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.37 and a twelve month high of $100.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.80 and its 200-day moving average is $87.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.61.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.50%.

In related news, EVP Brian A. Bales sold 21,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total transaction of $2,116,080.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,631 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,640.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ramon A. Rodriguez sold 4,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $414,598.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,334 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,724 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

