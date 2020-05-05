Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Holdings Lowered by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lowered its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 669 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,251,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,947,183,000 after purchasing an additional 88,399 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,914,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,287,190,000 after purchasing an additional 860,132 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,502,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,177,103,000 after purchasing an additional 89,352 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,400,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $890,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 2,743,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $718,500,000 after purchasing an additional 214,021 shares during the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTU opened at $267.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $244.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.38. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.68 and a 52 week high of $306.89. The company has a market capitalization of $68.02 billion, a PE ratio of 44.33, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 41.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $268.00 to $249.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cfra downgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.61.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

