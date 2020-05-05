Cwm LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROST. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Ross Stores by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 99,962 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its stake in Ross Stores by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 39,432 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP raised its stake in Ross Stores by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 4,306 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $88.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $124.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.35.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 50.11% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ROST shares. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price (up previously from $121.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co raised Ross Stores from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Nomura Securities cut their price target on Ross Stores from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.04.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

