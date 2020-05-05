Cwm LLC Makes New Investment in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Precigen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Precigen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Addison Capital Co bought a new stake in shares of Precigen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precigen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Precigen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Randal J. Kirk bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $2,950,000.00. Company insiders own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PGEN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Precigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

Precigen stock opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.24. The company has a market cap of $549.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Precigen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $8.77.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). The business had revenue of $17.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 million. Precigen had a negative net margin of 324.38% and a negative return on equity of 65.28%. On average, analysts expect that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Precigen, Inc engages in the engineering and industrialization of biology in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. It provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of artificial additives; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; commercial aquaculture products; and preservation and cloning technologies.

