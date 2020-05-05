Cwm LLC Trims Stock Position in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE)

Cwm LLC cut its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,559 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 5,698 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Parsley Energy were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Parsley Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $347,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Parsley Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Parsley Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,221,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Parsley Energy by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 71,829 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 13,547 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Parsley Energy by 285.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 457,641 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after buying an additional 339,058 shares during the period. 64.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PE. TheStreet lowered shares of Parsley Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Parsley Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parsley Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.78.

In other Parsley Energy news, Director A R. Alameddine bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $132,400.00. Company insiders own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PE stock opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.87. Parsley Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $21.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.15.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Parsley Energy had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $564.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Parsley Energy Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

