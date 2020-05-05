First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 86.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,377 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RDVY. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,303,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,656,000 after acquiring an additional 97,852 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 120,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 7,684 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 49,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 11,570 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 170.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 55,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 35,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after acquiring an additional 8,677 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

RDVY stock opened at $28.04 on Tuesday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52 week low of $21.33 and a 52 week high of $36.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.