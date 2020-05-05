Cwm LLC Acquires 85 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,820,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,822,370,000 after purchasing an additional 213,426 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCI opened at $157.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.84. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52-week low of $114.18 and a 52-week high of $168.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.34.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.36.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

