Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 280.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,690,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,529 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,621,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,817,000 after acquiring an additional 290,655 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 215,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,605,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $45.09 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $36.29 and a 52-week high of $59.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.07.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

