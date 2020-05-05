Cwm LLC Has $142,000 Stock Holdings in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in DTE Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,873,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,322,038,000 after acquiring an additional 246,272 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in DTE Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

DTE opened at $100.83 on Tuesday. DTE Energy Co has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $135.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.60.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 9.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy Co will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on DTE Energy from $150.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $153.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.42.

In other DTE Energy news, CFO Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total transaction of $242,892.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,616,647.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

