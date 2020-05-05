Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) by 1,396.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $305,000.

Shares of PTNQ opened at $37.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.95. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $33.90.

