Cwm LLC Acquires Shares of 2,713 Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 155.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $58.42 on Tuesday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.51 and a fifty-two week high of $71.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.11). Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $324.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 7,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total value of $549,914.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,990,092.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

CBSH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.83.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

